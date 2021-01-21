Left Menu
Investigators bust child trafficking syndicate in Ghana

Investigators in Ghana busted crime syndicates engaged in baby harvesting and child trafficking operating in parts of the capital, officials said on Wednesday.

ANI | Accra | Updated: 21-01-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 10:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Accra [Ghana], January 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Investigators in Ghana busted crime syndicates engaged in baby harvesting and child trafficking operating in parts of the capital, officials said on Wednesday. Personnel of Ghana's Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) and the Medical and Dental Council (MDC) issued a joint statement, saying that the anti-crime operation was carried out as part of a series of joint investigations launched in late 2020.

"The arrests are part of ongoing investigations into activities of some medical practitioners, nurses, social welfare officers, and other individuals suspected of operating baby harvesting and child trafficking syndicates," said the statement. It named two medical doctors, four nurses, a social welfare worker, and two other individuals with no specific professional designation, as the brains behind the syndicates.

Hope Mensah Quarshie, a medical doctor at the military hospital in the capital, was arrested with four nurses and an accomplice at his private clinic after they had sold a baby to the joint investigation team last October. Early this month, the team arrested Noah Kofi Lartey, a medical doctor working at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, when two of his accomplices led the investigators to his private clinic to buy a new-born baby. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

