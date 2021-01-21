Left Menu
Development News Edition

After forging diplomatic ties, Bhutan, Israel to 'connect' through chess

Israel and Bhutan, under the Chess4Solidarity initiative, have organised a virtual chess competition today to connect two countries and to form solidarity between people through the game of chess.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 21-01-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 10:56 IST
After forging diplomatic ties, Bhutan, Israel to 'connect' through chess
Chess4Solidarity (Photo Credit - Facebook). Image Credit: ANI

Israel and Bhutan, under the Chess4Solidarity initiative, have organised a virtual chess competition today to connect two countries and to form solidarity between people through the game of chess. The Chess4Solidarity initiative, organised by the Chess4All organisation, will connect Israeli and Bhutanese players and will form solidarity between people through the game of chess, reported Jerusalem Post.

"We are happy to break forth once more and hope that during the event we can expedite additional events and warm connections between the two countries," said Chess4All following the announcement of the competition. The event is being held in coordination with the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, which has invested a lot of effort to strengthen Israeli and Bhutanese relations.

This unique event is supported by the Lawfare Project; an organisation that helps protects Jews and Israelis around the world from anti-Semitic and prejudiced actions. The initiative will showcase Bhutan's well-preserved culture throughout the day's competition as the event will have live commentary and interactive footage.

This will help people understand the cultures in both countries, allowing the games to reflect the recent normalisation between the two states, reported Jerusalem Post. The two countries in December 2020 establishment full diplomatic relations. The countries agreed to formulate a joint work plan in the areas of water management, agriculture, healthcare and other areas.

The alliance between Israel and Bhutan was formulated after several years of secret talks, informed Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The chess competition will be broadcasted live on the Twitch streaming platform wherein around 200-250 players are expected to participate.

Chess4Solidarity has held 12 international chess events with multiple countries, including Morocco and Sudan which recently signed normalisation deals with Israel, and has seen over 2,500 participants. Now, Bhutan is joining the list of countries with normalized relations with Israel that will now face off against Israeli players in the game of chess, reported Jerusalem Post. Chile, Ecuador, Finland, New Zealand and Spain are just a few of the numerous countries with which Chess4Solidarity has collaborated in the past.

In the last decade, some players from Arab states that do not have diplomatic ties with the Jewish state have refused to play against Israelis. However, in this recent tournament, players from Lebanon, Syria and other Arab countries that do not have diplomatic ties with Israel have logged in to play, reported Jerusalem Post. Further, on January 31, another event will be held with Chess4Solidairty in collaboration with the Israeli Consulate in New York. There will be a prize of USD 1500 that will be divided between outstanding competitors. It is estimated that approximately 400 players will participate in the competition, reported Jerusalem Post.

"This event is more than just a chess tournament. It is an opportunity to observe first-hand how nations can come together at a time when many choose not to," read the Facebook post of Chess4Solidairty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Shanghai reports three local COVID-19 infections on Thursday

Chinas business hub of Shanghai reported on Thursday three new locally transmitted coronavirus infections, as concern grows about another debilitating wave of new cases in the country.The city had launched mass testing of all hospital worke...

FOREX-Dollar on back foot as Biden optimism bolsters riskier currencies

The dollar declined versus major peers on Thursday as optimism that new U.S. administrations massive stimulus package will bolster growth sapped demand for safe-haven currencies. Riskier commodity currencies were supported as Asian stocks f...

Mizoram reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

Mizoram on Thursday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, according to the State Health Department. The total coronavirus cases in the state have now reached 4,346, including 69 active cases.No new death by this deadly virus was reported in the s...

Illegal construction:HC rejects Sood's plea against BMC notice

The Bombay High Court on Thursdaydismissed an appeal and interim application filed by Bollywoodactor Sonu Sood against a BMC notice over alleged illegalconstruction carried out by him at his residential building insuburban Juhu.Justice Prit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021