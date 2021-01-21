Left Menu
Development News Edition

World leaders laud US President Joe Biden's decision to re-join Paris Accord

US President Joe Biden's decision to re-join the Paris Agreement has been welcomed worldwide including by the United Kingdom, France and Japan.

ANI | London | Updated: 21-01-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 14:03 IST
World leaders laud US President Joe Biden's decision to re-join Paris Accord
US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

US President Joe Biden's decision to re-join the Paris Agreement has been welcomed worldwide including by the United Kingdom, France and Japan. Lauding Biden's decision, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said in a tweet, "President @JoeBiden rejoining the Paris Agreement is hugely positive news. In the year we host @COP26 in Glasgow, I look forward to working with our US partners to do all we can to safeguard our planet."

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Biden and said, "To @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris [US Vice President]. Best wishes on this most significant day for the American people! We are together. We will be stronger to face the challenges of our time. Stronger to build our future. Stronger to protect our planet. Welcome back to the Paris Agreement." Similarly, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has welcomed Biden's decision.

"Japan is seeking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050 and build a carbon-neutral society, and this course is in line with the US policy," Sputnik quoted him as saying. He further said, "Our country, in cooperation with the United States, including in the field of advanced technologies, will continue to lead the international community to build a carbon-neutral society, as required by the Paris agreement."

Hours after being sworn-in, President Biden had signed a dozen executive orders. He had also announced that the United States plans to re-enter the Paris climate accord, the landmark international agreement signed in 2015 to limit global warming. The United States under the Trump administration had abandoned the agreement late last year.

"We are going to combat climate change in a way we have not done so far," Biden said. According to experts, Biden's action on Paris sends a strong message that the US is prepared to cooperate in the fight against climate change and to reclaim the leadership role it once held.

The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change. It was adopted by 196 Parties at COP 21 in Paris on December 12, 2015, and entered into force on November 4, 2016. It aims to limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UP polls: Cong calendar chronicling Priyanka Gandhi's journey unveiled, 10 lakh copies to be distributed

With Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled for next year, the state Congress unit has unveiled a calendar for 2021 chronicling the journey of General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. According to sources, 10 lakh calendars will be distribu...

Beijing faces high food prices ahead of Lunar New Year due to lockdowns nearby

People in Beijing are grumbling over high prices for pork and vegetables ahead of the Lunar New Year as lockdowns in a neighboring province to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has disrupted deliveries to the Chinese capital. The pressure on f...

Sweden extends pandemic curbs amid tentative signs of slowing outbreak

Sweden extended distance learning for high school students and told public employees to continue to work from home, renewing measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic despite signs that infections are beginning to slow.Sweden...

Twitter locks account of Chinese Embassy in US over tweet on Uyghur women

Twitter has blocked the account of Chinese Embassy in the US over its earlier tweet which claimed that Uyghur women in Xinjiang region are now emancipated and no longer baby-making machines. Weve taken action on a Tweet posted on January 7 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021