Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar receives first consignment of India's Covishield vaccines

The Serum Institute of India's (SII) consignment of 'Covishield' vaccine has reached Myanmar, said S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister, on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 15:54 IST
Myanmar receives first consignment of India's Covishield vaccines
India's consignment of Covishield vaccines reached Myanmar on January 22 (Photo credit: Twitter/S Jaishankar). Image Credit: ANI

The Serum Institute of India's (SII) consignment of 'Covishield' vaccine has reached Myanmar, said S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister, on Friday. "Acting East. Acting fast. Indian vaccines have arrived in Myanmar to contribute to our neighbour's inoculation efforts," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

India, earlier this month, rolled out two vaccines- Covishield and Covaxin, the homegrown vaccine, to flatten the coronavirus curve. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on January 19 had announced vaccine rollout for Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles from Wednesday which comes in line with its 'Neighbourhood First' Policy.

India had earlier supplied hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir and paracetamol tablets, as well as diagnostic kits, ventilators, masks, gloves and other medical supplies to a large number of countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt's 11th round of talks with protesting farmers ends.

Govts 11th round of talks with protesting farmers ends....

Anirban Lahiri off to a fine start with 68 at American Express golf championship

Anirban Lahiri got off to a fine start with a four-under 68 and was lying tied-15th in the first round of The American Express golf tournament on Thursday. The Indian golfer opened with a bogey but steadied himself to pick five birdies and ...

Unlike other parties, we have 'neta', 'niyat' to take BJP forward: Nadda to workers

BJP president J P Nadda here on Friday said his party has a leader and the intention to take it forward unlike other political outfits, which he accused of being dynastic. He said parivarvaad dynastic politics can be found in all political ...

INTERVIEW-Olympics-World Athletics chief Coe confident Olympics will go ahead

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said there is an absolute, cast iron determination to deliver the Tokyo Olympics and the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines and ability of athletes to train mean the situation is much better than when the G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021