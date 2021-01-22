Myanmar receives first consignment of India's Covishield vaccines
The Serum Institute of India's (SII) consignment of 'Covishield' vaccine has reached Myanmar, said S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister, on Friday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 15:54 IST
The Serum Institute of India's (SII) consignment of 'Covishield' vaccine has reached Myanmar, said S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister, on Friday. "Acting East. Acting fast. Indian vaccines have arrived in Myanmar to contribute to our neighbour's inoculation efforts," Jaishankar said in a tweet.
India, earlier this month, rolled out two vaccines- Covishield and Covaxin, the homegrown vaccine, to flatten the coronavirus curve. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on January 19 had announced vaccine rollout for Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles from Wednesday which comes in line with its 'Neighbourhood First' Policy.
India had earlier supplied hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir and paracetamol tablets, as well as diagnostic kits, ventilators, masks, gloves and other medical supplies to a large number of countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Jaishankar discusses role of provincial councils with Tamil leaders in Lanka
TN Guv welcomes Jaishankar's comments, says it conveys Centre's concern for Tamil people in Sri Lanka
Jaishankar meets Sri Lanka Minister, discusses cooperation on fisheries
TN Governor welcomes Jaishankar's remark on Tamil community in Sri Lanka
Jaishankar wraps up visit to Sri Lanka; Indian mission describes his trip as 'huge success'