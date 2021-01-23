Papua New Guinea hit by 5.7 magnitude earthquake
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake was registered on Saturday in the eastern part of Papua New Guinea, the US Geological Survey said.ANI | Port Moresby | Updated: 23-01-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 10:25 IST
Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], January 23 (ANI/Sputnik): A 5.7 magnitude earthquake was registered on Saturday in the eastern part of Papua New Guinea, the US Geological Survey said. The tremor was recorded at 03:19 GMT, 36 kilometers (over 22 miles) northwest of the town of Finschhafen. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 29.3 kilometers.
There are no reports about any damage or victims caused by the earthquake. Papua New Guinea is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.
