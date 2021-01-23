Left Menu
Papua New Guinea hit by 5.7 magnitude earthquake

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake was registered on Saturday in the eastern part of Papua New Guinea, the US Geological Survey said.

23-01-2021
Papua New Guinea hit by 5.7 magnitude earthquake
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], January 23 (ANI/Sputnik): A 5.7 magnitude earthquake was registered on Saturday in the eastern part of Papua New Guinea, the US Geological Survey said. The tremor was recorded at 03:19 GMT, 36 kilometers (over 22 miles) northwest of the town of Finschhafen. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 29.3 kilometers.

There are no reports about any damage or victims caused by the earthquake. Papua New Guinea is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.

