Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barbados PM requests PM Modi for access to Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine being manufactured in India

Amid the rising health and economic woes caused by the pandemic, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has requested India for access to vaccines to provide immunisation coverage for their country, which has been ravaged by COVID-19.

ANI | Bridgetown | Updated: 23-01-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 17:55 IST
Barbados PM requests PM Modi for access to Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine being manufactured in India
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the rising health and economic woes caused by the pandemic, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has requested India for access to vaccines to provide immunisation coverage for their country, which has been ravaged by COVID-19. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Barbados PM has asked access to 200,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine being manufactured in India.

"We are in urgent need of your assistance and support at this very difficult time. Barbados is very much in need of access to vaccines to provide the necessary immunization coverage for a large segment of our population of 287,000," the letter said. "It is in this regard, that I am urgently soliciting the assistance of your Government to have access to 200,000 doses (for 100,000 citizens) of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine being manufactured in your country. We would appreciate your kind consideration of half of the supply and, if necessary, we would be willing to purchase the other 100,000 doses should it meet your favorable consideration," the letter further said.

Talking about the coronavirus impact, Barbados PM wrote: "We have had a 90 per cent reduction in our tourist arrivals over the last year, leading to a significant reduction in Government revenue and economic activity nationally." "If we are to keep control over containing the pandemic and its deleterious impact on our health services and our national security situation, it means that persons who are on the front-line of our response to COVID-19 across the medical, protective services and border agencies will need to get immediate access to vaccines," the letter said.

This letter comes at a time when the international community has praised India's support to the global COVID-19 response. World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus today expressed gratitude to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for continued support for the fight against the pandemic.

"Thank you India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for your continued support to the global COVID-19 response. Only if we #ACTogether, including sharing of knowledge, can we stop this virus and save lives and livelihoods," Tedros tweeted. In a bid to fight the pandemic, India has supplied COVID-19 vaccines to its neighbours including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Large consignments of Covishield vaccine doses were flown in special Indian aircraft to Seychelles, Mauritius and Myanmar on Friday. Contractual supplies are also being undertaken to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Morocco, Bangladesh and Myanmar. The United States on Friday "applauded" India for gifting COVID-19 vaccines to several countries including the Maldives, Bhutan and Bangladesh, saying New Delhi is a "true friend", which is using its pharma industry to help the global community. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Thailand Open: Mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj, Ashwini lose in semi-final

Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa have been ousted from the Thailand Open after losing in the semifinal on Saturday. Thailands Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai cruised to the final a...

Odd News Roundup: Dutch buy delivery uniforms, borrow dogs to dodge curfew; Phnom Penh yoga fans return to mat after lockdown and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Dutch buy delivery uniforms, borrow dogs to dodge curfewFears of being cooped up during a curfew have led the Dutch to resort to creative ways to dodge the rules, with people signing up for ...

Entertainment News Roundup: James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed again amid a pandemic; Chinese government film marks a year since Wuhan lockdown and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.James Bond movie No Time to Die delayed again amid a pandemicThe global release of the James Bond movie No Time to Die was postponed to October from April, its producers said, anot...

Police detain 1,090 people at Russia rallies to back Kremlin foe Navalny

Russian police have detained 1,090 people at unauthorised rallies across Russia on Saturday in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info protest monitor said.At least 40,000 people joined a protest in central Moscow, according ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021