COVID-19: French Ambassador expresses gratitude to India for shipping medicine during pandemic

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Saturday thanked India for supplying medicines to France at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. "During COVID-19, you (India) shipped medicines needed in French hospitals. We are very grateful for that again... Very clear statements were released by your government and Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) when our values like secularism were under attack in my country," French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain told to ANI in Jodhpur amid the ongoing India-France bilateral exercise "Desert Knight 21".

This comes as India is supplying COVID-19 vaccines to its neighbours including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar, and Bangladesh, to help them combat the coronavirus. Further speaking on the bilateral ties, Emmanuel Lenain said, "India and France have been side-by-side in both good and bad times. When India decided to conduct a nuclear test in Pokhran, we were on your side as we understand your strategic autonomy."

Indo-French air exercises "DesertKnight21" is underway at Air Force Station Jodhpur, from January 20 to 24. The joint exercise will take place over four days with increasingly complex drills that will enable the two air forces to share operational experience, particularly regarding Rafale jets and learn how to operate together more effectively, said the statement. (ANI)

