Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO inks deal for delivery of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines in poor countries

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday announced that it had reached an agreement with Pfizer/BioNTech for 40 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine delivering to poor countries under its COVAX initiative next month.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 23-01-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 23:44 IST
WHO inks deal for delivery of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines in poor countries
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday announced that it had reached an agreement with Pfizer/BioNTech for 40 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine delivering to poor countries under its COVAX initiative next month. COVAX is co-led by the World Health Organization and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had received emergency use approval from the WHO.

According to a press release by WHO, the availability of vaccines to lower-income countries and help bring a rapid end to the acute stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVAX also confirmed that it will exercise an existing agreement with the Serum Institute of India (SII) - to receive its first 100 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University-developed vaccine manufactured by SII. It anticipates that, via an existing agreement with AstraZeneca, 100 million doses of the vaccine will be available for delivery in the first quarter of the year, the release said.

"Today marks another milestone for COVAX: pending regulatory approval for the AstraZeneca/Oxford candidate and pending the successful conclusion of the supply agreement for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, we anticipate being able to begin deliveries of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines by the end of February," said Dr Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which leads COVAX procurement and delivery. "This is not just significant for COVAX, it is a major step forward for equitable access to vaccines, and an essential part of the global effort to beat this pandemic. We will only be safe anywhere if we are safe everywhere," Berkley added.

"The urgent and equitable rollout of vaccines is not just a moral imperative, it's also a health security, strategic and economic imperative," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization. Tedros further stated, "This agreement with Pfizer will help to enable COVAX to save lives, stabilize health systems and drive the global economic recovery."

"These purchase agreements open the door for these lifesaving vaccines to become available to people in the most vulnerable countries," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. "But at the same time we are securing vaccines we must also ensure that countries are ready to receive them, deploy them, and build trust in them," Fore said further.

The COVAX Facility intends to provide all 190 participating economies with an indicative allocation of doses by the end of this month, the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

Mahindra Lifespace Developers posts Rs 11.19 cr net loss in Dec quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

World witnessing a strong India as Netaji dreamt of: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi onSaturday said that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose would have beenproud to see that the world is witnessing a strong India fromthe LAC to the LOC.The Line of Control LoC divides Jammu and Kashmirbetween India and P...

Sisi says Egypt to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Sunday

Egypt will begin coronavirus vaccinations on Sunday, beginning with medical staff, President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said in recorded comments on Saturday. On Friday, Egypt recorded 748 new cases and 52 deaths. However, health officials say th...

Scottish nationalists lay groundwork for second independence referendum

The Scottish National Party published a Roadmap to Referendum on Saturday, laying out plans for another vote on Scottish independence just as the United Kingdom grapples with COVID-19 and the impact of Brexit. British Prime Minister Boris J...

Lalu shifted to AIIMS-Delhi as health condition deteriorates

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad wasshifted to AIIMS-Delhi in an air ambulance on Saturday afterhis health condition deteriorated while undergoing treatmentat a hospital here, officials said.Prasad 72, convicted in fodder scam cases, wasundergo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021