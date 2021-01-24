Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines logs 1,949 new COVID-19 cases

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported 1,949 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 513,619.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 24-01-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 15:06 IST
Philippines logs 1,949 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Manila [Philippines], January 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported 1,949 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 513,619. The death toll climbed to 10,242 after 53 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said. The agency added that the number of recoveries surged to 475,612 after 7,729 more patients recovered.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested over 7 million people since the disease emerged in January last year. The inter-agency coronavirus task force of the Philippines has ruled that all incoming passengers will be tested upon arrival and quarantined until the result of the subsequent test administered on the fifth day is released.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said an added measure is put in place to ensure a "more accurate" coronavirus testing, citing cases of some passengers that tested negative upon arrival but tested positive a few days after released from the quarantine. "We need to prevent this and avoid this to happen," Vergeire said over the weekend.

She said the viral load in COVID-19 patients peaks on the fifth to the seventh day of the infection, whether asymptomatic or symptomatic. The DOH has intensified bio-surveillance to detect all new coronavirus strains and contain their spread. It found at least 17 cases of fast-spreading coronavirus variant first identified in Britain.

The Philippines has imposed an entry ban until January 31 on foreign travellers from or transiting through 35 countries and regions with the new virus strain. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Coaches of Venad Express get detached from engine

The coaches of the Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur Venad Express decoupled from the engine at Ernakulam North railway station on Sunday, railway officials said.The incident occurred at around 10.30 AM when the train was going from Thiruvanantha...

Indonesia to deport Russian social media star who held party

A Russian social media celebrity was being deported from Indonesia on Sunday after he held a party at a luxury hotel on the resort island of Bali attended by more than 50 people despite coronavirus restrictions.The party held on January 11 ...

Portugal votes for new president at height of pandemic

Masked, socially distanced and each given their own pen to avoid spreading germs, Portugal headed to the polls on Sunday to vote for the largely ceremonial post of president even as coronavirus cases reach record levels. Opinion polls show ...

Israel includes teens in vaccination drive, eyeing exams

Israel expanded its COVID-19 vaccination drive on Sunday to include 16- to 18-year-olds in what the government described as an effort to enable their attendance at school exams.Israel, which has the worlds fastest vaccine distribution rate,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021