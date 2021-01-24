Thailand reports 198 COVID-19 infections

Bangkok [Thailand], January 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand on Sunday confirmed 198 cases of coronavirus infection and one fatality, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). Of the new cases, 191 were domestic ones while seven others referred to those who had returned from abroad and tested positive in this country, CCSA spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan said.

The domestic cases included 72 of those who have tested positive for the coronavirus via active testing at factories and communities in Samut Sakhon, southwest of Bangkok, according to the spokeswoman. The fatality was a 73-year-old Thai female in Samut Sakhon, who had contracted the disease from an earlier-infected family member.

Thailand has so far confirmed 13,500 cases of infection, 11,136 of which were officially reported as domestic ones while 2,364 others referred to those who had returned from abroad, she said. Of that total, 10,567 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals, and 73 fatalities have been reported so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

