Nawaz Sharif's son challenges Imran Khan to show proof of his families' corruption

In a turnaround over the allegations of corruption on deposed premier Nawaz Sharif, his son Hussain Nawaz on Saturday challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan's government to show proof of corruption or illegality committed by the Sharif family before the UK or any other government in the world, reported Geo News. Hussain said that Sir Anthony Evan's judgment in the Broadsheet LLC vs the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case is a "clean chit" for the Sharif family since the judgment clearly states that Broadsheet hired Matrix Research Limited to investigate assets of the Sharif family but found nothing illegal.

Nawaz and his families have been alleged of corruption in properties and cash stashed abroad. Imran Khan has continuously targeted the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) founder on the alleged corruption issues, as well as the 11-party opposition alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), to weaken the anti-government protest.

But now the tables have turned for Imran after the Broadsheet decision which has come in favour of Nawaz and his families. Hussain remarked that foreign governments don't believe in the "lies" told on Pakistani media about Nawaz and his family.

On the other hand, Imran, who was the flag-bearer of corruption-free Pakistan, has now been charged with illegal transactions in the foreign funding case himself. Furthermore, Hussain claimed that Imran's ministers and friends were involved in corruption for which proof is available, adding that there was no accountability for them. Hussain gave the example of Faisal Vawda owning 19 undeclared properties in London, reported Geo News.

"Mark Bezant and Yasir Dajani of the FTI Consulting were appointed by the anti-graft watchdog (NAB) to comment on the Stroz Friedberg (SF) forensic report on the Sharif family and matters arising out of the report of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT)," explained Hussain. Bezant was instructed by the NAB to consider and comment on the SF report, so his evidence was confined to matters relating to the Sharif family, specifically the identification and valuation of the relevant assets, Hussain alleged.

He further said, "The report led to the identification of 76 items from the JIT report that were considered potentially recoverable assets and a NAB representative contended that there were four items of double-counting totalling USD 41 million had not taken into account, further contending that liabilities of property-owning companies including mortgages were not taken into account, reported Geo News. The Broadsheet LLC, based in the Isle of Man, was hired by the NAB during Musharraf's regime to trace out hidden assets of Pakistanis in foreign countries. NAB signed an agreement with the Broadsheet but terminated it in 2003.

The scandal amply proved that Pakistan has been plagued by corruption. Instead of targeting the corrupt, it was used for political gains and safe passage was given to the corrupt people to escape accountability through the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

