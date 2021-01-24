Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal holds presidential polls amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Polling stations opened in Portugal for a Presidential election on Sunday as the country faces a spike in COVID-19 cases.

ANI | Lisbon | Updated: 24-01-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 16:17 IST
Portugal holds presidential polls amid spike in COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Lisbon [Portugal], January 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Polling stations opened in Portugal for a Presidential election on Sunday as the country faces a spike in COVID-19 cases. The country whose population counts 10 million people currently records 13,000 new cases per day and 200 coronavirus-related deaths. Portugal maintains a state of emergency, with all shops except pharmacies and grocery stores being shut down; the same goes for schools, bars, restaurants, hair salons, and gyms. Citizens are allowed to leave their residencies only for emergencies and encouraged to work remotely, if possible.

Because of that, the voter turnout is expected to be around 25 per cent this time. For comparison, the previous election in 2016 had a turnout of 49 per cent, with incumbent President Marcelo Duarte Rebelo de Sousa winning in the first round with 52 per cent of the vote. Still, polls show de Sousa may win with up to 70 per cent of the vote this year.

While the country does not have a voter turnout threshold, some experts, like professor Carlos Magno from the University of Aveiro, believe that the lower turnout could work against Sousa. If his supporters do not show up at the polls, thinking that his victory is already in the bag, and far-left and far-right forces manage to mobilize their support, this could significantly affect the election results, Magno told Sputnik. Unlike other countries, Portugal does not have a postal vote, although people could have voted beforehand on January 17.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Portugal's health authorities have confirmed 624,469 cases, including 10,194 fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Oman land border closure extended by a week on coronavirus concerns

Oman will extend the close of its land borders for another week until Feb. 1, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency ONA said on Sunday, citing a decision by the Gulf states coronavirus emergency committee.The borders were...

Russia registers 4 ceasefire violations in Syria, Turkey records 5

Moscow Russia, January 24 ANISputnik The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered four ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has r...

PCB signs three-year deal with Sony for home international games and PSL

Pakistan Cricket Board PCB has signed a three-year deal with Sony Pictures Networks India SPN to show all of Pakistans home international games and also the Pakistan Super League PSL. The upcoming edition of the PSL is scheduled to get unde...

Pakistan name 6 uncapped players in squad for first Test against South Africa

The Pakistan selectors on Sunday retained six uncapped players in the pruned 17-man squad, named for the first Test against South Africa.The uncapped players include off-spinner Sajid Khan and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali, who are expected t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021