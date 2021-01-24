Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarus reports 1,752 new COVID-19 cases

Belarus reported 1,752 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its total to 237,611, according to the country's health ministry.

ANI | Minsk | Updated: 24-01-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 22:30 IST
Belarus reports 1,752 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Minsk [Belarus], January 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Belarus reported 1,752 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its total to 237,611, according to the country's health ministry. There have been 2,641 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 223,553, the ministry added.

So far, 1,649 people have died of the disease in the country, including 10 over the past 24 hours, it said. As of Sunday, 4,365,571 tests for the coronavirus have been conducted across the country, including 17,182 over the past day, according to official figures. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Burundi ruling party selects hardliner as secretary-general

Burundis ruling party has selected as the former president of the countrys senate to be the new secretary-general.Reverien Ndikuriyo was picked Sunday by the ruling party, the National Council for the Defense of DemocracyForces for the Defe...

Varun Dhawan marries Natasha Dalal in intimate ceremony

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal on Sunday evening at Alibaugs luxurious resort The Mansion House in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends.Dhawan, 33, shared two photographs ...

Trump's coming impeachment trial aggravates rift among Republicans

The coming second impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump on a charge of inciting the deadly storming of the Capitol has aggravated a rift among his fellow Republicans that was on full display on Sunday.At least one Republic...

Turkey passes 25,000 COVID-19-related deaths

Turkey on Sunday passed 25,000 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the outbreak in March, the health ministry said.A toll of 140 new fatalities saw the total figure rise to 25,073. Turkey has recorded more than 2.4 million infections...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021