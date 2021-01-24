Myanmar's COVID-19 cases increase to 137,574

Yangon [Myanmar], January 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 137,574 as of Sunday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Sports. A total of 476 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the country on Sunday.

The death toll of COVID-19 reached 3,062 with 17 newly reported on Sunday in the country, the statement said. According to the ministry's figures, a total of 121,558 patients have been discharged from the hospitals so far.

The daily test positivity rate was recorded at 2.5 percent on Sunday and over 2.26 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, the statement said. Meanwhile, the registration processes are being carried out for the COVID-19 vaccine in Yangon region on Sunday.

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine, the Covishield vaccine, arrived in Myanmar on Jan. 22 and the shots are expected to be distributed to about 750,000 people this week. Myanmar reported its first two positive cases of COVID-19 on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

