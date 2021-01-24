Left Menu
Development News Edition

Activists in Nepal stage protest against land encroachment by China

A group of activists affiliated with the National Unity Movement on Sunday organised a sit-in protest in front of the Survey Department of Nepal, demanding GPS-coordinates of border points with China amid claims of land encroachment.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 24-01-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 23:35 IST
Activists in Nepal stage protest against land encroachment by China
Nepal flag. Image Credit: ANI

A group of activists affiliated with the National Unity Movement on Sunday organised a sit-in protest in front of the Survey Department of Nepal, demanding GPS-coordinates of border points with China amid claims of land encroachment. The protest was organised in Kathmandu where activists have demanded evidence over the claims made by the government that 'no land has been encroached' on the Northern sides.

"China constructed 12-15 buildings inside Nepali territory in Humla District. When we protested against it, against encroachment by China, then our Foreign Minister defended it, claiming it to be built on China's own side. That's why we made the request with the Survey Department and the government to publish the GPS Coordinates so that we can be assured whether the structures were set up on the Nepali side or their own sides," Vinay Yadav, the coordinator of the movement told ANI. In search of assurance and answers from authorities, the group have also filed an RTI (Right To Information) application, which has remained unaddressed.

"It's been about three to four months, but the government has not responded to the demand of unveiling the GPS-coordinates. This acts as proper evidence and confirmation that China has constructed those structures inside Nepali territories. The government is attempting to hide the co-ordinates," Yadav claimed. Last year, in the month of September, Nepali local media reported that China had illegally constructed nine buildings in Lapcha Bagar area of Nepal's Humla District which is only accessible by airways.

Last year, on September 23, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had issued a clarification over the issue of land encroachment by China where it had downgraded the media reports of illegal construction in Nepali land. A 19-membered team went to the disputed site on September 30 despite the government calling the reports of land encroachment by China as "fake".

Jeevan Bahadur Shahi, elected from Humla district, visited the site and alleged that China has encroached into Nepali land and constructed infrastructures. Back from the field on October 10, Shahi alleged China of building a new pillar in a remote location where the Nepali side does not have any presence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Burundi ruling party selects hardliner as secretary-general

Burundis ruling party has selected as the former president of the countrys senate to be the new secretary-general.Reverien Ndikuriyo was picked Sunday by the ruling party, the National Council for the Defense of DemocracyForces for the Defe...

Varun Dhawan marries Natasha Dalal in intimate ceremony

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal on Sunday evening at Alibaugs luxurious resort The Mansion House in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends.Dhawan, 33, shared two photographs ...

Trump's coming impeachment trial aggravates rift among Republicans

The coming second impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump on a charge of inciting the deadly storming of the Capitol has aggravated a rift among his fellow Republicans that was on full display on Sunday.At least one Republic...

Turkey passes 25,000 COVID-19-related deaths

Turkey on Sunday passed 25,000 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the outbreak in March, the health ministry said.A toll of 140 new fatalities saw the total figure rise to 25,073. Turkey has recorded more than 2.4 million infections...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021