Left Menu
Development News Edition

Urge India to refrain from complicating situation along border, says China

Days after a physical brawl between the Chinese and the Indian Army took place on January 20 along the Line of Actual Control in Sikkim, the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday "urged" India to "refrain from actions that might complicate the situation along the border".

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 25-01-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 17:31 IST
Urge India to refrain from complicating situation along border, says China
Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson speaking at a press briefing on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

Days after a physical brawl between the Chinese and the Indian Army took place on January 20 along the Line of Actual Control in Sikkim, the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday "urged" India to "refrain from actions that might complicate the situation along the border". Speaking at a press briefing, Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, also claimed that the Chinese border troops are "committed to upholding peace and tranquillity along the border with India".

"I would like to stress though that China's border troops are committed to upholding peace and tranquillity along the border with India," he was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera. "We urge the Indian side to work in the same direction as us and refrain from actions that might escalate or complicate the situation along the border," he said while adding that both countries will take "proper actions to manage their differences and take concrete actions to safeguard peace and stability along the border".

This comes after the Indian Army had confirmed that a physical brawl between the Indian and Chinese soldiers took place on January 20. "It is clarified that there was a minor face-off between Indian Army and Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops at Naku La, Sikkim on January 20. It was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols," the Indian Army said.

According to earlier sources, soldiers from both sides were injured during the brawl. This comes amid the ongoing standoff between India and China.

In June last year, 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel, lost their lives in the face-off in clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley. The ninth round of Corps Commander Level talks between India and China to address the ongoing military standoff in Ladakh ended at 2:30 am on Monday.

The meeting lasted for more than 15 hours after starting at 11 am on Sunday at Moldo opposite Chushul in the Eastern Ladakh sector. The two countries have been engaged in a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since April-May last year. While China began amassing massive military strength along the LAC, India responded with a befitting build-up.

Multiple rounds of talks have failed to yield any significant result in defusing border tensions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Netflix defines Christopher ‘a telekinetic cube of unknown origin’

Goods news is that The Umbrella Academy is officially renewed for Season 3 with 10 new episodes. According to Netflix, the filming will start in February 2021 and end in August same year. The Umbrella Academy Season 1 premiered in February ...

SOSV leads pre-Series A funding round in live video commerce platform KIKO TV

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 25, 2021 PRNewswire -- KIKO TV, a company that has built a solution for live streaming video commerce for the Indian market, has raised an undisclosed amount in its pre-Series A funding round led by the US venture capita...

HP ADGP CID awarded President's Police medal

Himachal Pradesh Additional Director General of Police CID Venugopal N has been awarded the Presidents Police Medal for distinguished service on the occasion of Republic day, an official spokesperson said here on Monday. Besides the ADGP, o...

Pandemic far from over, bur winter cannot stop arrival of spring: Xi Jinping

Calling for greater international cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said the pandemic is far from over despite initial progress made by the world in fighting COVID-19, but asserted that winter cannot stop the arrival of sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021