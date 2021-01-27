Left Menu
Indian High Commission celebrates 72nd Republic Day in Canada

Indian High Commission in Canada on Tuesday celebrated the 72nd Republic Day in Ottawa. Ajay Bisaria, India's High Commissioner here read President Ram Nath Kovind's message to mark the day.

Indian High Commissioner in Canada on Tuesday the 72nd Republic Day here in Ottawa. . Image Credit: ANI

Indian High Commission in Canada on Tuesday celebrated the 72nd Republic Day in Ottawa. Ajay Bisaria, India's High Commissioner here read President Ram Nath Kovind's message to mark the day. "This day has come to mean a lot to all Indians living within the country and abroad. Seventy-one years ago, on this very day, we the people of India adopted, enacted and gave to ourselves a unique Constitution. For all of us, then, this is the day to also pause and ponder over the core values that the Constitution propounds," Bisaria read President Kovind's Republic Day message.

India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day. On this day, the country adopted the Constitution of India in 1950. In India's capital city New Delhi, the national flag was unfurled at Rajpath in presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other dignitaries including Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Republic Day parade was commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, Ati Vishisth Seva medal, General Officer Commanding Delhi Area. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area was the Parade, Second-in-Command.

Apart from tableaux of Armed Forces, 17 tableaux from different states and nine tableaux from different ministries and departments of the Central government and Paramilitary Forces, and six from the Defence Ministry were displayed during the annual parade. (ANI)

