G7 Foreign Ministers condemn Navalny arrest

The foreign ministers of the G7 countries on Tuesday condemned the arrest of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 08:55 IST
Alexey Navalny. Image Credit: ANI

Washington DC [US], January 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The foreign ministers of the G7 countries on Tuesday condemned the arrest of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union are united in condemning the politically motivated arrest and detention of Alexey Navalny," the ministers said in a statement.

On Saturday, multiple unauthorized protests took place in various regions of Russia, instigated by supporters of Navalny. Both the Russian Interior Ministry and Prosecutor General's Office warned that those participating in such events would be held liable to prosecution. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

