Pregnant women in Australia warned of COVID-19 vaccines risk

Australian women who are pregnant have been advised against receiving COVID-19 vaccines until more data is available.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 27-01-2021 09:10 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 09:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Canberra [Australia], January 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Australian women who are pregnant have been advised against receiving COVID-19 vaccines until more data is available. Vijay Roach, president of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG), said that because of the low number of coronavirus cases in Australia it was "reasonable to wait for more data."

As of Tuesday night, Australia has recorded nine consecutive days with no confirmed community transmission of COVID-19. "I think the underlying principle is caution when it comes to pregnant women and unborn babies," Roach said.

"In the current context, given the risk of a pregnant woman (in Australia) acquiring COVID is so low, there is not a reason to suggest pregnant women get a vaccination. "While it appears to be safe and while it's probably safe, in a setting of low transmission we don't recommend it be used universally."

According to the RANZCOG's official advice, the "large majority" of pregnant women who contract COVID-19 will "experience only mild or moderate cold/flu-like symptoms". However, it said there was "no evidence of an increased risk of miscarriage."

The college's advice against vaccines was based on pregnant women not participating in early trials for vaccines. Roach said that if evidence emerges from countries that have begun administering vaccines that are safe for pregnant women then the college would be "absolutely ready" to change its advice. (ANI/Xinhua)

