Left Menu

Philippine president names new armed forces chief of staff

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte named Army Chief Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana as the new chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Wednesday.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 27-01-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 14:26 IST
Philippine president names new armed forces chief of staff
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Image Credit: ANI

Manila [Philippines], January 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte named Army Chief Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana as the new chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Wednesday. Roque expressed confidence that Sobejana "will continue to modernize our military and undertake reform initiatives to make the AFP truly professional in its mandate as the protector of the people and the state."

Sobejana was awarded the Medal of Valor, the highest military award, for leading troops in a deadly clash with around 150 Abu Sayyaf terrorists in the southern Philippine Basilan province in 1995. Sobejana is the eighth military chief under Duterte. He will replace General Gilbert Gapay, who will retire on February 4 after serving for six months.

Sobejana served as commander of the AFP Western Mindanao Command before he was appointed as chief of the Philippine Army in 2020. Sobejana, a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class 1987, will lead the AFP until he retires on July 31, when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 56. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russian lawmakers vote to ratify New START nuclear arms pact

Russias lower house of parliament, the State Duma, voted on Wednesday to ratify the extension of the New START nuclear arms control treaty, a move towards preserving the last major pact of its kind between Russia and the United States.The K...

'Raya and the Last Dragon' to release in India on March 5

Disneys upcoming animated feature Raya and the Last Dragon is set to be released in Indian theatres on March 5. The studio unveiled the new trailer of the film, giving audiences a more in-depth look at Raya, voiced by Star Wars actor Kelly-...

Russia's lower house approves extension of nuclear arms pact with U.S.

Russias lower house of parliament on Wednesday approved an extension of the New START nuclear arms control treaty with the United States, which a senior official said had been agreed on Moscows terms.The Kremlin said on Tuesday the two coun...

Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary virtually amid pandemic fears

Marian Turski, a 94-year-old survivor of the Auschwitz death camp, will mark the 76th anniversary of its liberation by Soviet troops on Wednesday only virtually, aware that he might never return as the coronavirus pandemic drags on.Survivor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021