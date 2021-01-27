Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 533,444, death toll reaches 8,072

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 528 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths on Wednesday, making the tally at 533,444 and death toll at 8,072, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. The official data showed that 15,720 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 477,935 including 509 new recoveries on Wednesday, said the DGHS. According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.51 per cent and the current recovery rate is 89.59 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 last year and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

