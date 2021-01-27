Left Menu

2 policemen dead, several injured in 4 separate blasts in Kabul

Four explosions at separate locations in Kabul on Wednesday left two police personnel dead and injured several others, TOLO News reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:55 IST
2 policemen dead, several injured in 4 separate blasts in Kabul
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Four explosions at separate locations in Kabul on Wednesday left two police personnel dead and injured several others, TOLO News reported. The first explosion took place in the Despechari area of PD15 in Kabul around 8:04 am and was caused by a magnetic mine, injuring two police personnel, police said.

The second blast occurred in the Salim Karwan area in PD12 of Kabul city and targeted a police vehicle, killing two police and wounded two others, a security source said. However, The police have not confirmed this, TOLO News reported. The third blast was reported in the Shahr-e-Naw area of Kabul, with no casualties, said police.

The fourth IED explosion struck a vehicle in the Golayee Dawakhana area in the western part of Kabul city, leaving at least two people wounded. "An IED explosion struck a vehicle in the Golayee Dawakhana area in the western part of Kabul city, leaving at least two people wounded, sources confirmed. It's the fourth explosion in the city," TOLO News wrote in a tweet.

No group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the blasts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 revived academic interest in respiratory disorders: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the COVID-19 pandemic has revived academic interest in respiratory disorders and the latest advances in pulmonary medicine.At a conference, he said pulmonary medicine has emerged as a vital sp...

Rajasthan: 90 urban local bodies to go to polls on Jan 28

Elections to 90 urban local bodies in 20 districts of Rajasthan will be held on Thursday, said State Election Commission, Rajasthan. Polling will be held from 8 am to 5 pm on January 28. State Election Commission SEC Commissioner PS Mehra h...

Vaccines versus variants: Israel's exit from pandemic hangs in balance

Israels plan to parlay its COVID-19 vaccination drive into an exit from the pandemic next month hangs in the balance as new variants of the virus have spurred an increase in infections, a senior official said on Wednesday.Highly infectious ...

English lockdown set to last until at least March, Johnson indicates

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated on Wednesday the COVID-19 lockdown in England would last until March 8 when schools could start to reopen as he said some travellers to Britain would have to quarantine in government-provided h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021