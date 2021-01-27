Rajnath Singh, new US Defence Secretary discuss regional, global issues
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday received an introductory telephone call from the newly-appointed US Secretary of Defence Gen (retired) Lloyd Austin and the two leaders discussed bilateral, regional and global issues. They also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.
The Defence Minister had earlier congratulated Gen Austin on his appointment. "During the telephonic talk, they reaffirmed their commitment to work together to strengthen the multifaceted India-US defence cooperation and the strategic partnership," a Defence Ministry release said that.
It said the two leaders "discussed bilateral, regional and global issues". (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
