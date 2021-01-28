Left Menu

Several suspected organisers of twin terrorist attacks in Baghdad detained

Several people suspected of organising the recent twin terrorist attacks in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad have been detained, a member of the Iraqi parliament's defence and security committee said.

ANI | Baghdad | Updated: 28-01-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 10:50 IST
Several suspected organisers of twin terrorist attacks in Baghdad detained
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Baghdad [Iraq], January 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Several people suspected of organising the recent twin terrorist attacks in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad have been detained, a member of the Iraqi parliament's defence and security committee said. "One of the perpetrators [of the attack] is a foreigner," Badr Ziyadi said on late Wednesday, as quoted by the INA news agency.

Last week, two suicide attackers staged explosions the Bab Al Sharqi area in the Iraqi capital. After the incident, a spokesman for the Iraqi commander-in-chief said that the attackers were pursued by the country's security forces when they detonated explosive devices. The most recent data provided by media said that 32 people died and some 110 more were left injured. The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The situation in Iraq has been highly unstable for years due to activities of the Islamic State group, which lost all the territories previously seized in the country but continues to stage attacks across the Arab nation. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Australia aiming to vaccinate athletes before Tokyo Games

Australia aims to vaccinate its Olympians against COVID-19 before they head to the Tokyo Games, federal sport minister Richard Colbeck has said.Advice from the body coordinating the vaccination rollout plan suggested that athletes would lik...

Hero Electric to convert Shree Maruti Courier's fleet across 5 cities to electric scooters

Electric two-wheeler maker, Hero Electric on Thursday said it has partnered with Ahmedabad-based Shree Maruti Courier Services Pvt Ltd to convert the latters fleet across five cities to electric scooters.The partnership is part of a pilot p...

‘Next-gen’ COVID-19 vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants, say scientists  

The spread of COVID-19 variants is not an immediate problem but its time already for next-gen preventives to tackle them, say scientists as countries fine-tune their vaccine dissemination programmes and the race to put more vaccines in the ...

Delhi Police to issue look out circular against farmer leaders named in FIRs filed in connection with violence on Republic Day: Officials.

Delhi Police to issue look out circular against farmer leaders named in FIRs filed in connection with violence on Republic Day Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021