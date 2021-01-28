Left Menu

Combat COVID-19: Bahrain receives 10,800 Covishield doses from India

As Bahrain on Thursday received a consignment of 10,800 'Made in India' coronavirus vaccines, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the delivery of the vaccines is a testimony of long-standing fraternal ties between the two countries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 13:34 IST
"Bahrain receives Made-in-India vaccines. A testimony to our long-standing fraternal ties," tweeted Jaishankar. . Image Credit: ANI

Bahrain has received the consignment of the Covishield vaccine developed by the Serum Institute of India as a gift from India under the Vaccine Maitri initiative. Earlier in the day, a consignment containing over 50,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine reached Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Countries who have received a supply of COVID-19 vaccines from India under Neighbourhood First policy, include Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

