Left Menu

Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa thanks PM Modi for COVID-19 vaccines

Sri Lankan President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines to the island nation.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 28-01-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 14:52 IST
Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa thanks PM Modi for COVID-19 vaccines
Sri Lankan President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa receiving 5 lakh coronavirus vaccine delivery consignment (Twitter/Gotabaya Rajapaksa). Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lankan President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines to the island nation. He also thanked the Indian citizens for the generous attitude shown to the Sri Lankan people in such testing times.

"Received 500,000 #COVID-19 vaccines provided by #peopleofindia at #BIA today (28).Thank you! PM Shri @narendramodi & #peopleofindia for the generosity showed towards #PeopleofSriLanka at this time in need," tweeted Rajapaksa. The consignment of 'Made in India' coronavirus vaccine (Covishield) reached Colombo on Thursday under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

The delivery of the COVID-19 vaccines to Sri Lanka is a fulfilment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment made to his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa during the virtual bilateral summit held in September 2020 for all possible support to Sri Lanka for minimizing the health and economic impact of the pandemic. This comes days after Sri Lanka's drugs regulatory body -- National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA)--gave a go-ahead to Oxford Astrazeneca's vaccine.

Earlier, India supplied COVID-19 vaccines to neighbouring countries Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh under the Neighbourhood First policy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hungary extends lockdown measures until March 1, says Orban aide

Hungary is extending a partial coronavirus lockdown in force since early November until March 1, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff said on Thursday.Gergely Gulyas told a press briefing that any easing of restrictions now would lea...

Rupee settles 13 paise lower at 73.05 against US dollar

The rupee depreciated by 13 paise to settle at 73.05 provisional against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking muted domestic equities and a strengthening American currency.At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73.13 against the ...

Vaccine-averse Tanzania told to follow science

The World Health Organization WHO urged Tanzania on Thursday to follow science, a day after its president said COVID-19 vaccines were dangerous and unnecessary if people trusted God and used alternative remedies such as inhaling steam. Pres...

India fastest country to reach 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations in six days: Health Ministry.

India fastest country to reach 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations in six days Health Ministry....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021