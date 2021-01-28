Left Menu

Amid Chinese threat in Indo-Pacific region, Germany to send naval frigate to Japan

The German government has now joined a league of countries that have changed its Indo-Pacific strategy amid the threat being posed by China in the region.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 28-01-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 21:52 IST
Amid Chinese threat in Indo-Pacific region, Germany to send naval frigate to Japan
Germany and Chinese flags. Image Credit: ANI

The German government has now joined a league of countries that have changed its Indo-Pacific strategy amid the threat being posed by China in the region. According to the latest report by Nikkei Asia, Berlin is planning to send a naval frigate to Japan as part of its new focus on the Indo-Pacific.

The ship will begin its journey from Germany in the summer and will likely make port calls including South Korea and Australia. The ship is also likely to sail through the South China Sea. Citing sources in the German government and the ruling party, Nikkei Asia reported that a frigate with a home port in northern Germany will stay in the Indo-Pacific region for a while, with stops in Japan, Australia, South Korea and elsewhere.

It is a rare move for Berlin, which has no Indo-Pacific territories of its own, unlike the UK and France, Nikkei Asia stated. The decision to set the ship sail across the South China Sea is the first step since the German Cabinet had in last fall approved new Indo-Pacific guidelines, which emphasised the importance of the rule of law and open markets in the region.

"We hope to set sail this summer. We have not decided on the details yet, but we are looking at Japan...We want to deepen our ties with our partners in the democratic camp," Thomas Silberhorn, parliamentary state secretary for the Defense Ministry, told Nikkei. Though Silberhorn has stated that the decision is "not aimed at anyone", Germany's move has clearly stated that the government is making its plans on the basis of "Chinese expansionism".

Germany's new Indo-Pacific focus is in line with similar policy shifts by the UK, France and the Netherlands. According to Nikkei Asia, Germany's increased attention to the rule of law and open markets in the Indo-Pacific signals that its long-held stance on China -- decoupling politics and economics as it deepens economic engagement while avoiding political issues -- is coming to an end.

Meanwhile, the UK will be deploying the HMS Queen Elizabeth to Asia. A British navy spokesperson has informed Nikkei that the aircraft carrier is expected to depart sometime between April and June.

Similarly, France is also becoming increasingly aware of the Chinese activities in the Indo-Pacific region. Stating the reason for the new Indo-Pacific strategy, Silberhorn has stated that Europe "needs to take more responsibility for its own security" instead of being over-dependent on the US military. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two held for smuggling cattle in UP

Two persons were arrested when they were illegally transporting bulls in a truck in the Saini area here, police said.Driver Mohammad Aslam and Mohammad Waris were arrested for being involved in cattle smuggling, while the truck carrying the...

Modi holds talks with Abu Dhabi crown prince

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the two leaders discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region, expressing satisfaction that cooperation between India and the...

Sterling back above $1.37, helped by dollar turnaround

The pound staged a temporary retreat on Thursday as investors tempered some of their optimism about Britains vaccine rollout, but a weaker dollar later helped it return above 1.37.Sterling hit its highest level against the dollar since May ...

Baseball-Tanaka returning to Japan after seven seasons with Yankees

Pitcher Masahiro Tanaka will return to Japans Nippon Professional Baseball League, announcing on Thursday he had agreed to go back to the Rakuten Eagles after seven seasons with the New York Yankees.Tanaka, who became a free agent in the of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021