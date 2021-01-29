Left Menu

Thailand reports 802 new COVID-19 cases

Thailand confirmed 802 new cases of coronavirus infection with Samut Sakhon province still reporting hundreds of cases daily, Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said Friday.

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 29-01-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 14:15 IST
Thailand reports 802 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Bangkok [Thailand], January 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand confirmed 802 new cases of coronavirus infection with Samut Sakhon province still reporting hundreds of cases daily, Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said Friday. Of the new cases, 781 were domestic infections and 21 were imported cases, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said.

According to Taweesin, 692 out of 781 local cases were found through active testing among Myanmar migrants and Thai nationals at factories and communities, mostly in Samut Sakhon. Currently, Samut Sakhon remains the only province under maximum control plus restriction measures, while four others remain under maximum control, including Bangkok and three of its neighbours, the spokesman said.

Thailand has so far confirmed 17,023 cases of infection, including 14,585 domestic cases and 2,438 imported ones, Taweesin said. Of that total, 11,396 patients have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 5,551 others are currently hospitalised with 76 fatalities, he said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall on long-short battle, European vaccine row

European stocks and U.S. stock futures fell on Friday and the safe-haven dollar looked set for a weekly gain as a Wall Street battle between hedge funds and retail investors and a row in Europe over COVID-19 vaccine supply cooled risk appet...

Fugitive Pakistani militant killed by bomb in Afghanistan

A fugitive militant leader from Pakistan who carried a USD 3 million US bounty for alleged terrorist activities was killed by a roadside bomb in neighbouring Afghanistan along with two associates, an Afghan official said Friday.The commande...

Vietnam COVID-19 outbreak reaches Hanoi as nine more cases confirmed

Vietnam reported nine more new COVID-19 infections early on Friday as its first outbreak for nearly two months spread to Hanoi, the capital, where the ruling Communist party is holding its five-yearly congress.The new cases, including one i...

New terminal building at Adampur airport to be ready by mid-2021: AAI

The new terminal building at the Adampur airport in Punjabs Jalandhar is expected to be ready by mid-2021, Airports Authority of India AAI said on Friday.With a total built up area of 6,000 square metre and canopy area of 1,920 square metre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021