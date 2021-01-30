Left Menu

Russia restores international air traffic on reciprocal basis with other nations, including India

Easing COVID-19 travel restrictions, Russia on Saturday restored international air traffic on a reciprocal basis with a number of foreign states, including India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 14:41 IST
Russia restores international air traffic on reciprocal basis with other nations, including India
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Easing COVID-19 travel restrictions, Russia on Saturday restored international air traffic on a reciprocal basis with a number of foreign states, including India. "According to the decision of the Russian COVID-19 Emergency Response Centre dated January 16, 2021, the Russian Government issued a directive on January 25, 2021, allowing to restore international air traffic on a reciprocal basis with a number of foreign states, including India," read a release of the Russian embassy.

The flight between New Delhi and Moscow is expected to be operated twice a week. The embassy release further informed that it is issuing visas of all categories to enter Russia.

"In this regard, issuing of visas of all categories (including student visa) to enter Russia via air checkpoints is resumed for the Indian citizens, as well as for persons who have a residence permit," stated the release. Meanwhile, it also noted that the issuance of e-visa was temporarily suspended till an appropriate directive comes from the Russian Government.

Further, it also advised travellers to come with a valid medical document confirming negative results of the laboratory PCR test for COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

TN Governor, CM pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday paid floral tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 73rd death anniversary at Gandhi Statue, Marina Beach Chennai. Deputy Chie...

BBL: Why on earth aren't all competitions using DRS, asks Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday said that he fails to understand why every cricket tournament still does not use Decision Review System DRS to eradicate howlers. Stokes comment came as Mitchell Marsh got a horrendous decision fro...

Adampur in Punjab shivers at 0.5 deg C

A cold wave continued to sweep Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, an official of the Meteorological Department here said.Adampur in Punjab shivered at 0.5 degrees Celsius. Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala experience...

Pakistan extends travel restrictions on six countries including UK till Feb 28

Pakistan has extended the travel restrictions on several countries, including the UK, till February 28 to contain the spread of the deadly variant of the coronavirus amidst a second wave of infections, authorities said.The Pakistan Civil Av...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021