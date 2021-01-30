Left Menu

UAE allows citizenship to distinguished professionals to attract talent

With the aim to attract talent, the United Arab Emirates on Saturday approved law amendments allowing citizenship to distinguished professionals including scientists, doctors, authors.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 30-01-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 18:00 IST
UAE allows citizenship to distinguished professionals to attract talent
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With the aim to attract talent, the United Arab Emirates on Saturday approved law amendments allowing citizenship to distinguished professionals including scientists, doctors, authors. In a tweet, UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, "We adopted law amendments that allow granting the UAE citizenship to investors, specialized talents and professionals including scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors and their families. The new directives aim to attract talents that contribute to our development journey."

He further said that the UAE Cabinet, local Emiri courts and executive councils will nominate those eligible for the citizenship under clear criteria set for each category. "The law allows receivers of the UAE passport to keep their existing citizenship," he added.

According to a report by official WAM news agency, the inventors seeking Emirati citizenship will need to obtain one or more patents approved by the UAE Ministry of Economy or any other reputable international body, besides a recommendation letter from the Economy Ministry. Meanwhile, people with creative talents such as intellectuals and artists should be pioneers in their fields and also winners of one or more international awards. A recommendation letter from related government institutes is also mandatory.

In case of qualifying, and before acquiring the citizenship, other requirements include swearing the oath of allegiance, committing to abide by the Emirati laws and officially informing the respective government agency in case of acquiring or losing any other citizenship are mandated, WAM noted. Investors are required to own a property in the UAE to get citizenship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine doses per month as early as May CEONovavax Inc expects to produce up to 150 million COVID-19 vaccine doses monthly by May or June, its chie...

We are not looking at back-up for IPL, working with govt. for getting our players vaccinated: Dhumal

The BCCI doesnt even feel the need to currently look at a back-up overseas venue for hosting the next IPL with the COVID-19 situation improving in India, its treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said on Saturday.Dhumal, who is also on the IPL Govern...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Biden says action on COVID-19 stimulus needed nowU.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Congress needs to take immediate action on his 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal, a...

SpiceJet to launch 20 new domestic flights

SpiceJet on Saturday said it will start 20 new domestic flights, including 16 services that will be connecting Jaipur to various cities of the country.The remaining four flights would be on the Kolkata-Pakyong route and Delhi-Dehradun route...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021