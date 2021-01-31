Left Menu

Liaoning vs US Ford-class aircraft carrier: Who will win?

There is a lot of hype over Liaoning ship - China's first aircraft carrier, but the question remains whether it can defeat US Ford-class aircraft carrier in a showdown?

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 31-01-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 12:09 IST
Liaoning vs US Ford-class aircraft carrier: Who will win?
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

There is a lot of hype over Liaoning ship - China's first aircraft carrier, but the question remains whether it can defeat US Ford-class aircraft carrier in a showdown? Liaoning ship is China's first aircraft carrier, and it is also the aircraft carrier that has been used for the longest time and is basically incapable of combat, reported Sohu - Chinese daily newspaper.

Many people have predicted that Liaoning ship has no power to fight back US Ford-class aircraft carrier, a class of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers currently being constructed for the United States Navy (Gerald R Ford-class aircraft carrier) to be deployed in 2021. This is due to the gap in technical strength. The Liaoning ship is essentially a training ship. The training is mainly used to train aircraft carrier personnel. It is not used for combat, reported the Chinese daily.

In terms of the combat radius and performance of aircraft carrier fighters, the Liaoning is far inferior to the Ford. It can track down Liaoning through its early warning system. If the two sides are eight or nine hundred kilometres apart, the Ford may have discovered the Liaoning, then Liaoning will have to drive for a few more hours to discover the Ford. An hour's time difference is enough to ruin an aircraft carrier battle group, reported Sohu.

Moreover, Ford can carry more than 70 F-35, while Liaoning has a carrying limit of 20 fighter planes. Also, the difference between the fighter jets of the US and China is a big letdown for Beijing. While F-35s are fifth-generation aircraft with an early warning system, the Chinese J-15s suffers from combat effectiveness, combat system, and quantity, reported Sohu. Furthermore, a powerful aircraft carrier battle group requires several years of training before it can be cultivated. The technical know-how of the US in aircraft carriers, as well as fighter jets, is 30-40 years ahead of China, reported Sohu.

Without at least 20 years of accumulation, our aircraft carriers cannot reach the level of the current US military in terms of performance. Come first, come later, maybe the Army and Air Force can add some new equipment. The navy's complex combat system cannot form effective combat effectiveness in a short period of time, added the Chinese daily. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea to extend COVID-19 curbs into Lunar New Year holidays

South Korea will extend its social distancing curbs by two weeks until the end of the Lunar New Year holidays as new infection clusters emerge in the country, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Sunday.The announcement dashed earlier expe...

Delhi Police arrests freelance journalist Mandeep Poonia for 'misbehaving', 'obstructing public servant'

Delhi Police has arrested freelance journalist Mandeep Poonia for allegedly misbehaving with police personnel and obstructing a public servant from discharging duties at the Singhu border, where farmers have been protesting farm laws for ov...

Josh Duhamel replaces Armie Hammer in Jennifer Lopez starrer 'Shotgun Wedding'

American actor Josh Duhamel has joined the cast of Jennifer Lopez starrer Shotgun Wedding, replacing Armie Hammer in the upcoming outing. As per People magazine, the 48-year-old actor replaced Hammer after he stepped down from the role earl...

Rajasthan urban body polls: Ruling Cong ahead of BJP

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan on Sunday won 398 wards, while the BJP bagged 333, according to results available for 994 of the 3035 wards for which polls were held.Counting of votes is underway.Fourteen wards have been won by the NCP, 12...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021