Left Menu

Banks closed, ATMs shut down in Myanmar following military coup

Following the military coup banks in Myanmar have been temporarily shut down due to major disruptions of internet services, according to media reports.

ANI | Naypyitaw | Updated: 01-02-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 20:00 IST
Banks closed, ATMs shut down in Myanmar following military coup
The Myanmar military declared a state of emergency in the country for one year, following the coup.. Image Credit: ANI

Following the military coup banks in Myanmar have been temporarily shut down due to major disruptions of internet services, according to media reports. According to a report by The Myanmar Times, banks under the Myanmar Banking Association have announced a unified closure from February 1.

Besides, the ATM machines of major banks are also not operating in Yangon. A poor internet connection linked to the state of emergency also affected operations of construction sites in Yangon, and many supermarkets in the city decided to cut opening hours and called on residents to refrain from panic buying, Sputnik reported.

Telecommunications in the capital city of Naypyitaw and some other regions and states have also been cut off. Earlier, the Myanmar military declared a state of emergency in the country for one year, following the coup, where Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other senior officials have been detained by the military.

The state power has been handed over to Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Min Aung Hlaing, while Myanmar's first Vice-President Myint Swe will serve as the acting president of the country.The newly-elected lower house of the parliament was due to convene on Monday, however, the military called for a postponement. The Myanmar military said on Monday the new election in the country will be held after the end of one-year emergency, which was imposed earlier in the day following the coup by the army leadership. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Outlay of Rs 4071 cr announced for Information and Broadcasting Ministry

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced an outlay of Rs 4071.23 crore for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the 2021-2022 fiscal, a decrease of Rs 303 crore from last year.The allocation to Prasar Bharati...

Tiger Shroff's song 'Casanova's acoustic version features singer Raveena Mehta

After receiving immense love from his fans for his latest single Casanova, Bollywood star Tiger Shroff recently revealed that he will be launching an acoustic version featuring the melodious voice of singer Raveena Mehta. After Raveena Meht...

Tax incentives will attract global players: GIFT City on Budget

Gujarat International Finance Tec-City GIFT City on Monday welcomed the Union Budget, saying tax incentives announced for International Financial Services Centre IFSC will help to attract global players.The slew of tax incentives announced ...

Odisha schools to reopen for classes 9, 11 from Feb 8

After conducting physicalclasses for standards 10 and 12 for a month, the Odishagovernment on Monday said that it has decided to reopenschools for the students of classes 9 and 11 from February 8amid strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021