Left Menu

BioNTech to produce 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 amid surge in global demand

German biotechnology company BioNTech is planning to produce two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 because of the increase in global demand, the company has said in a statement.

ANI | Mainz | Updated: 02-02-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 12:17 IST
BioNTech to produce 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 amid surge in global demand
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

German biotechnology company BioNTech is planning to produce two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 because of the increase in global demand, the company has said in a statement. "In order to respond to an increased global demand, we plan to manufacture two billion doses of our COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 by expanding the previously expected output of 1.3 billion doses by more than 50 per cent," the company said in a press release.

"We are on track to scale-up our manufacturing capacities," the statement said. The company, which developed the vaccine with US-based pharma Pfizer, said the modification of production processes at Pfizer's facility in Puurs, Belgium, had been successfully completed.

"The modification of production processes at Pfizer's facility in Puurs, Belgium, has been successfully completed. Now, we are back to the original schedule of vaccine dose deliveries to the European Union," it said. According to Johns Hopkins University, 103,409,402 Covid-19 cases have been recorded globally with over 2,237,973 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France hopes AstraZeneca COVID vaccine can be rolled out by mid-Feb - vaccine chief

French vaccines chief Alain Fischer said on Tuesday he hoped the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which was approved by the European Commission last week, could be rolled out in the country by mid-February.Fischer told France 2 television he d...

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS firmware update brings new features, bug fixes

Mobvoi has started rolling out a new firmware update to the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS variant with several improvements and bug fixes. The new update is arriving as version PYDA.200427.080.MRB.210114.001.Announcing the update on Mobvoi forums, the...

UAE confident F-35 jets sale will go through, says ambassador

The United Arab Emirates ambassador to Washington said he was confident the sale of F-35 jets to his country would go through after a review by President Joe Bidens administration of some pending arms sales to U.S. allies. The UAE had durin...

Maharashtra: Man held for manhandling cops in Thane

A 30-year-old man has been arrestedfor allegedly abusing and manhandling two policemen inMaharashtras Thane district, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place on the intervening night ofSunday and Monday in Shivaji Chowk area of Bhiwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021