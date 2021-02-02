Left Menu

4 Tik Tokers shot dead in Karachi

Four Tik Tokers, including one female, were shot dead in Garden area of Karachi on Tuesday morning, Dawn reported citing officials.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 02-02-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 17:37 IST
4 Tik Tokers shot dead in Karachi
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Four Tik Tokers, including one female, were shot dead in Garden area of Karachi on Tuesday morning, Dawn reported citing officials. City Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh said all four deceased were active on social media, particularly Tik Tok, a video-sharing social networking service owned by Chinese company ByteDance.

He said two of those who died, identified as Muskan and Amir, were friends, Dawn reported. According to the official, Muskan called Amir, asking him to meet on Monday night. Amir arranged a car and took his friends, Rehan and Sajjad, to meet her.

"All four of them roamed the city and [Amir and Muskan] also made TikTok videos [during that time]," the police officer said. The official said the four were attacked near Anklesaria Hospital, Garden, at 4:48 am by unknown assailants. "The woman was killed inside the car while all three men were shot outside the car. They were taken to the hospital but succumbed to their wounds," the official said.

Shaikh said Rehan and Sajjad had previously made a TikTok video in which they were seen doing the aerial firing in the city's Ittihad Town area. Police had taken cognizance of the video after it went viral on social media, registering an FIR against the two men.

Shaikh further said the murders "appeared to be the outcome of some personal issues". However, the exact motive and identity of the killers were being investigated, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo Olympic organizers reiterate 'we will hold the games'

The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee had a simple message Tuesday for fellow members of Japans ruling Liberal Democratic Party.The games will happen.No matter what situation would be with the coronavirus, we will hold the...

Pfizer swings to a profit, but misses Street expectations

Pfizer swing to a small profit in the fourth-quarter as rising medicine sales helped offset big increases in spending on research and production, but it still missed Wall Street expectations.The New York drugmaker, the first company to get ...

Rs 98.50 lakh spent to support 6,940 transgender persons during lockdown, Lok Sabha told

An expenditure of Rs 98.50 lakhs was incurred in supporting 6,940 members of transgender community from 33 states and Union Territories during the coronavirus-forced lockdown, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said on Tuesday.R...

Want clarity on vehicle scrapping policy, says Maha trucker

The Union Budget announcementabout a voluntary scrapping policy for old and unfit vehiclesis a good one but there must be more clarity on its financialbenefits to owners in subsequent purchases, a trucker outfitfunctionary said in Aurangaba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021