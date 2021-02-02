Left Menu

Slovakia's COVID-19 hospitalisations reach highest level ever, says Health Ministry

The number of COVID-19 hospitalisations in Slovakia has reached 3,743, the highest number recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, the country's Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

ANI | Bratislava | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Bratislava [Slovakia], February 2 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of COVID-19 hospitalisations in Slovakia has reached 3,743, the highest number recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, the country's Ministry of Health said on Tuesday. "Over the past day, the republic added 1,737 new patients with the coronavirus. Overall, 24,668 people are currently sick, of which 3,743 are hospitalised, including 581 in a serious condition. This figure is the highest for hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic," the health ministry said in a message.

In December, Slovakia's government decided to extend the state of emergency, which has been in force since October 1, for another 40 days, until February 8. Earlier in January, Slovakia confirmed first coronavirus cases associated with the faster-spreading strain from the United Kingdom.

To date, Slovakia has confirmed 252,094 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 4,784. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

