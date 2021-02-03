Left Menu

Indian-American Congressman Krishnamoorthi seeks FBI probe into vandalism of Gandhi statue in California

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Tuesday sought an FBI probe into the desecration of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in California.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 09:06 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 09:06 IST
Indian-American Congressman Krishnamoorthi seeks FBI probe into vandalism of Gandhi statue in California
Indian Americans holding a vigil and demanding reinstallation of Gandhi's statue on February 1. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Tuesday sought an FBI probe into the desecration of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in California. "I condemn this malicious act in the strongest terms, and I call upon the FBI to investigate it as a possible hate crime intended to intimidate Indian-Americans, among others. The desecration of a statue of Gandhi, who championed peace and non-violence and who continues to influence countless nonviolent struggles for justice including in America, serves as a sad reminder of how important his teachings remain," Krishnamoorthi said in a statement.

In another statement, Representative Ami Bera also denounced the vandalisation of the Gandhi statue at California's Central Park. "I condemn the vandalization of the Gandhi statue at Central Park in Davis. The strength of our country lies in our diversity, but also in our ability to peacefully express our opinions and differences," said Bera. On Monday, Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna had criticised the vandalisation of Gandhi's statue.

"To see the desecration of this magnificent statue only underscores the need for more people to study Gandhi's teachings, not unilaterally erase him from the public discourse. This was a shameful act. At a moment in our history when disagreement needs to be managed with tolerance and patience," Khanna had said in a statement. Last week, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Central Park of California's Davis city was vandalised and desecrated by unknown miscreants. The Davis Police Department had said that the statue, broken off at the ankles and the top half of its head broken off, was found last Wednesday.

In protest against the vandalism of a Mahatma Gandhi statue in California's Davis, Indian Americans on Sunday held a vigil and demanded reinstallation of the statue. The vigil was also met with protests and outrage from some, who accused Gandhi of genocide, racism, and molestation. The Consulate General of India in San Francisco has separately taken up the matter with the City of Davis and local law enforcement authorities. The 6-foot-3, 650-pound bronze Gandhi Statue of Peace has stood in the park since 2016. It was a gift from the Government of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Palace recovers to beat Newcastle 2-1 in Premier League

Crystal Palace recovered from conceding after 71 seconds to win 2-1 at Newcastle thanks to first-half goals by Jairo Riedewald and Gary Cahill in the Premier League.Palaces second straight victory puts it 15 points clear of the relegation z...

Yogi govt committed to welfare of differently-abled persons, says UP Minister Rajbhar

After inaugurating a Braille printing machine from Norway in a government hostel in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar said that the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government is committed to the upliftment of persons with disa...

'Proud moment', says Deputy DG after Telangana-AP NCC Directorate wins best directorate award after 12 years

It was a proud moment for the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State National Cadet Corps NCC Directorate to win the best directorate award on Republic Day for the year 2020-21 after 12 years, said Deputy DG of the directorate, Suresh Krishnan,...

Sheffield United wins again in bid for great escape in EPL

Sheffield Uniteds improbable quest to escape relegation from the Premier League gathered pace as the last-place team came from behind to beat fellow struggler West Bromwich Albion 2-1.After failing to win any of its first 17 games a first ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021