Iranian diplomat sentenced to 20 years imprisonment over 2018 bomb plot in France

A Belgian court on Thursday ordered a jail term of 20 years to Iranian diplomat, Assadollah Assadi, for plotting a thwarted bombing during an Opposition rally in 2018 outside Paris.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Belgian court on Thursday ordered a jail term of 20 years to Iranian diplomat, Assadollah Assadi, for plotting a thwarted bombing during an Opposition rally in 2018 outside Paris. According to a report by Al Jazeera, Assadi was attached to the Iranian mission in Austria when he supplied explosives for the planned attack.

The Iranian diplomat was arrested in Germany where he did not have diplomatic immunity. According to media reports, it is for the first time since the 1979 revolution that an Iranian official faced such charges in the European Union.

Meanwhile, three accomplices, dual Iranian-Belgians, were given jail terms of between 15 and 18 years and stripped of their Belgian citizenship, Al Jazeera further reported. (ANI)

