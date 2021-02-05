Left Menu

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

AstraZeneca vaccine is due to become available for injections to the French population starting this weekend, Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 05-02-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 13:33 IST
France Health Minister Olivier Veran (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Paris [France], February 5 (ANI/Sputnik): AstraZeneca vaccine is due to become available for injections to the French population starting this weekend, Health Minister Olivier Veran said. The vaccine, developed by the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company, was approved for use by France's National Authority for Health on Tuesday, becoming the third in the country's vaccine portfolio alongside the vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna.

"From this weekend, vaccination will be available with the AstraZeneca vaccine to all caregivers, firefighters, or home helpers under the age of 65," Veran tweeted late on Thursday. France began its mass vaccination campaign on December 27, but it was significantly slowed down due to dose cuts declared by Pfizer and Moderna's overproduction capacity issues.

The health officials expect the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout to compensate for the reduction in deliveries of other vaccines. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

