Left Menu

Bangladesh demands Pakistan to stop sending terrorists to Kashmir

Bangladesh has slammed Pakistan High Commission for celebrating 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' in Dhaka and demanded Islamabad to stop sending terrorists to Kashmir.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 05-02-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 19:00 IST
Bangladesh demands Pakistan to stop sending terrorists to Kashmir
Bangladesh Daughters' Foundation, Manusher Majhe Manusher Kajey and Yes Bangladesh organised protest against Pakistan for observing 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'. (Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh has slammed Pakistan High Commission for celebrating 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' in Dhaka and demanded Islamabad to stop sending terrorists to Kashmir. Bangladesh Daughters' Foundation, Manusher Majhe Manusher Kajey and Yes Bangladesh condemned Pakistan for committing 1971 mass genocide in Bangladesh and demanded Islamabad to stop giving shelter to the murderers of Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

They also gave slogans such as -- "Pakistan, We want you to put infamous terrorists behind bars" and "Stop sending terrorists to Kashmir". "While Pakistan celebrates 'Kashmir Solidarity Day', it is necessary to ask Islamabad about the violation of human rights in Balochistan," said the organisations.

Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day every year as a political stunt for renewing the country's pledge of continuing support to the Kashmiris. Despite Pakistan's recent attempts to extend friendship to Bangladesh, Dhaka has always maintained that the country has not forgotten Pakistan's gruesome killing of some 30 lakh Bangladeshis and rape of hundreds of thousands of women during the Liberation War in 1971.

"Pakistan has not yet apologised for the genocide it committed during the 1971 Liberation War. We want to maintain a friendship with everyone but how is that possible if they could not make an apology?" Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said in an interview last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Dystopia Prime:' Amazon AI van cameras spark surveillance concerns

Amazon is rolling out AI-enabled surveillence cameras in its delivery vans Drivers and privacy advocates say the company is building a massive mobile surveillance system Although the system is billed to improve driver saftey, some worry i...

Pvt investment of Rs 30,000 cr expected in 2021-22 through HAM, BOT projects: Highways secy

To expedite highway projects, additional fund sources are being tapped and a private investment of Rs 30,000 crore is being envisaged in 2021-22 through hybrid annuity mode HAM and build-operate-transfer BOT projects, a top highways ministr...

Czechs may consider following Hungary in using vaccines not registered in EU - PM

The Czech Republic may consider using vaccines not registered in the European Union to speed up vaccinations, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said Friday on a trip to Hungary, which has given emergency approval to Russian and Chinese vacc...

Lok Sabha proceedings hit for fourth consecutive day as Oppn protest against farm laws continues

Lok Sabha proceedings were a virtual washout on Friday as relentless protest by Opposition members against the Centres three farm laws continued for the fourth consecutive day, even as signs emerged that normal functioning could resume from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021