Indonesia reports 12,156 new COVID-19 cases

Jakarta [Indonesia], February 6 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 12,156 within one day to 1,147,010, with the death toll adding by 191 to 31,393, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. According to the ministry, 12,204 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 939,184.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, within the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 3,971 new cases, Jakarta 2,379, Central Java 1,601, East Java 745 and East Kalimantan 607.

No more new positive cases were found in North Maluku province. (ANI/Xinhua)

