Left Menu

Sending prayers for souls lost to Uttarkhand flood: Bhutan PM

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Monday condoled the loss of life in the state of Uttarakhand due to a glacier burst and subsequent flooding.

ANI | Thimphu | Updated: 08-02-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 10:30 IST
Sending prayers for souls lost to Uttarkhand flood: Bhutan PM
Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Monday condoled the loss of life in the state of Uttarakhand due to a glacier burst and subsequent flooding. "Sending prayers for the souls lost to the Uttarkhand flood and wishing courage to those who are fighting the disaster. May those who are still missing be found in good health. We are with you, dear friends in India," the Bhutan PM tweeted.

The statement comes after a glacier burst in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District in Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. It also washed away the Raini power project causing a massive impact on Tapovan due to which 32 people from first and 121 people are missing from the second project, said Uttarakhand Director-General of Police (DGP) on Monday.

"No need to spread panic. The glacier burst yesterday, boulders and debris followed which washed away the Raini power project causing a massive impact on Tapovan. All of this happened yesterday. 32 people from first and 121 people are missing from the 2nd project," said Ashok Kumar, Uttarakhand DGP. As many as 15 people have been rescued so far while 14 bodies have been recovered from different locations following the glacier burst, said Chamoli Police on Monday.

Aside from the Bhutan Prime Minister, various world leaders including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also expressed condolences over the natural disaster. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Former champion Kerber rues hard quarantine after early exit

Former champion Angelique Kerber made an early exit from the Australian Open on Monday and said spending two weeks in hard quarantine ahead of the Grand Slam had contributed to her first-round loss.The German former world number one was one...

Australia says journalist arrested in China after months-long detention

The family of an Australian journalist arrested in China has pleaded with authorities to grant the former high-profile state TV news anchor access to her two school-age children. Australian authorities confirmed on Monday that Cheng Lei, 49...

Australia calls for immediate release of economist detained in Myanmar

Myanmar authorities should immediately release Sean Turnell, an economist and adviser to deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, following his weekend arrest, Australias Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Monday.Turnell said on Saturday he was ...

Minimum support price (MSP) based agri procurement will continue and so will PDS, says PM Narendra Modi.

Minimum support price MSP based agri procurement will continue and so will PDS, says PM Narendra Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021