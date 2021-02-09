US reports over 2.93 million child COVID-19 cases

Left Menu

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 08:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US], February 9 (ANI/Xinhua): More than 2.93 million children in the United States have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to the latest data of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association. About 117,500 new child COVID-19 cases were reported last week ending Feb. 4, according to the AAP.

Over the two weeks from Jan. 21 to Feb. 4, there were 257,680 new child COVID-19 cases reported across the country, a 10 percent increase, according to the AAP. Children accounted for 12.9 percent of all confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States. The overall rate was 3,899 cases per 100,000 children in the population, according to the report.

"At this time, it appears that severe illness due to COVID-19 is rare among children. However, there is an urgent need to collect more data on longer-term impacts of the pandemic on children, including ways the virus may harm the long-term physical health of infected children, as well as its emotional and mental health effects," the AAP said in the report. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

