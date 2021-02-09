Left Menu

Afghan President expresses gratitude to India, PM Modi for 'gift of vaccines and water'

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the gift of water through the signing of an agreement on Shehtoot dam, and 5,00,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine given by India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 14:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani during a virtual conference on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the gift of water through the signing of an agreement on Shehtoot dam, and 5,00,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine given by India. Speaking at the virtual summit, Ghani said, "Your attention to Afghanistan and your offers of the gift of life to Kabul and the people of Afghanistan symbolise the value of decency, democracy, humanity, mutual interest, mutual respect, mutual trust and our interdependent world."

"Your decision to provide us with 5,00,000 doses of the vaccine at this critical time when Indians themselves are looking for every single vaccine could not be a greater gift... These will be administered to our frontline health workers and our heroic security forces and vulnerable people. We cherish this act of exceptional generosity," Ghani said. On the Shehtoot dam agreement, the Afghan President said, "With Shahtoot reservoir, we will be able to implement our vision of restoring natural beauty that captivated the imagination of Babur. I thank India and Prime Minister Modi for offering this gift of water, in addition to the gift of vaccines."

Speaking on the ongoing peace process in Afghanistan, he said, "This is the moment for regional consensus and international consensus. For a guarantee of a stable and prosperous Afghanistan. We must ask the world and all stakeholders to respect the rules of sovereignty and international relations. Stop giving sanctuaries and stop interfering in the affairs of their neighbours." This came after an agreement on the Shehtoot dam in India-Afghanistan summit-level talks was signed by the two sides.

Shehtoot dam will provide clean drinking water to two million citizens of Kabul and will also be used for irrigation. The Shehtoot dam is to be constructed on the Kabul river basin, one of the five river basins of Afghanistan. Along with the Shehtoot dam, India has pledged to rebuild Afghanistan committing to USD 80 million worth of projects. Around 150 projects have been announced by India in the conflict-ridden country.

