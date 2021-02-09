Left Menu

Russia registers 15,019 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia registered 15,019 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 15,916 the day before, taking the tally to 3,998,216, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 09-02-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 15:02 IST
Russia registers 15,019 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], February 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 15,019 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 15,916 the day before, taking the tally to 3,998,216, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday. "Over the past day, 15,019 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 regions, including 1,464 cases (9.7 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,998,216, with the rate of increase at 0.38 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,584 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 1,728 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,078 new cases, down from 1,551 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 903 new cases, down from 912 on Monday. No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region. The response center reported 530 coronavirus fatalities, up from 407 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 77,598.

Total recoveries count 3,493,886 after 21,795 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 15,881 the day before. According to the national consumer health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 105 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 638,807 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The Supremes co-founder Mary Wilson dies aged 76

Mary Wilson, a founding member of The Supremes, has died at the age of 76, her publicist has said. Wilson died suddenly at her home in Henderson, Nevada, on Monday. A statement confirming her passing did not state a cause of death.Wilson, a...

Tennis-Tsitsipas thrashes Simon to canter into second round

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas served up a tennis masterclass to veteran Frenchman Gilles Simon during a 6-1 6-2 6-1 thrashing to open his Australian Open campaign on Tuesday. The 2019 Melbourne Park semi-finalist barely broke sweat du...

Two bags of Assam Rifles’ ammunition stolen from truck on way to Shillong

Two bags containing nine firearms magazines and 180 cartridges were stolen here from a truck carrying arms and ammunition of Assam Rifles from New Delhi to Shillong, police said on Tuesday.The theft took place here on Sunday when the truck ...

Sweden's NENT eyes subscriber growth in 2021 ahead of U.S launch

Swedish media group NENT , a regional rival to streaming giants Netflix and Disney, expects strong subscriber growth this year after swinging to a fourth quarter profit. Shares in NENT, whose streaming service Viaplay is its biggest growth ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021