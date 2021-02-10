Left Menu

Former PTI lawmaker confesses to accepting bribe ahead of Pak 2018 Senate polls

After a video went viral on Tuesday that showed Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers receiving bribes before the Senate elections of 2018, former PTI lawmaker Ubaid Ullah Mayar has confessed to taking bribe worth Rs 10 million.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After a video went viral on Tuesday that showed Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers receiving bribes before the Senate elections of 2018, former PTI lawmaker Ubaid Ullah Mayar has confessed to taking bribe worth Rs 10 million. Speaking to Geo News, Mayar said that he took the money on the directives of then Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and also said that the PTI-led provincial government had paid Rs 10 million to all Members of National Assembly (MPAs).

He also mentioned that the bribery incident took place at the National Assembly speaker's house and it was the provincial government which paid money to the MPAs and then made a video. "At that time, Pervez Khattak had formed a committee of 17 MPAs and asked us to vote for them, paid us the money, and promised to give us party's tickets," he said, adding that he was not aware of being filmed at the time of receiving the money.

He also informed that he went to the High Court in relation to the matter, adding that he "stands by [his] statement and is "not afraid of anyone", reported Geo News. Responding to a question regarding two people from another party who could be seen taking money in the video, Mayar said that "Khattak had promised to make them ministers if they joined the PTI, which was later fulfilled".

He also said that he was asked to return the money on the suspicion that he did not vote for PTI's candidate. This comes after a video of PTI lawmakers receiving bribes before the Senate elections in 2018 has surfaced on social media amid the ongoing war of words between Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government and the Opposition on the open ballot issue ahead of Senate polls.

According to a report by Geo News, the video showed a couple of PTI Members of National Assembly (MNAs) taking money from Mohammad Ali Bacha, former MPA of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) before the Senate elections in 2018. In the video, stacks of currency are seen in the video atop a table in front of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa PTI Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs).

Following the release of the video, Imran Khan has ordered the removal of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Sultan Mohammad Khan, who had joined the PTI before the 2018 elections, according to a report by Samaa TV. (ANI)

