Myanmar coup: Police, military personnel raid NLD party office in Yangon

Police and military personnel on Tuesday night raided the headquarters of National League for Democracy (NLD) in Yangon, reported NHK World.

ANI | Naypyitaw | Updated: 10-02-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 16:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Police and military personnel on Tuesday night raided the headquarters of National League for Democracy (NLD) in Yangon, reported NHK World. Sources related to NLD, Aung San Suu Kyi's political party, said no one was inside the Yangon office during the Tuesday night raid. They added that they later found it ransacked, NHK World reported.

As per the observers, the raid was part of the military's efforts to back up its claim that the November general election was fraudulent. The NLD won by a landslide but the military does not accept the result. The raid was also aimed at keeping the NLD in check, as its members have appealed to the international community for support.

Meanwhile, a woman, who was taking part in a protest in the capital Naypyitaw on Tuesday, remains in a coma after being shot in the head, reported NHK World. The raid follows massive protests in cities including Naypyitaw and Yangon over military takeover and detention of the State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Win Myint and other NLD members. (ANI)

