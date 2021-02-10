3 Afghan security personnel taken captive by Taliban during attack in Nimruz province

Three Afghan security personnel were taken captive by the Taliban and nine were killed in an attack by the terrorist organisation in Nimruz province on Tuesday night. Nine security force members were killed and five others wounded in the attack on a security outpost in Khash Rod district of Nimruz province, TOLO News quoted Nematullah Sediqqi, a provincial council member, as saying.

Sediqqi further said, "The Taliban have taken three security force members captive and also stole the weapons." The clashes took place in Muar village in Khash Rod district when Taliban attacked a security outpost. "The clashes continued until 4 am of Wednesday," he added.

One Taliban terrorist was killed in the clashes and nine others were wounded, he further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)