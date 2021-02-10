Left Menu

US refuses to accept WHO's findings on COVID-19 in China, to verify results itself

After the World Health Organization said there is no evidence of coronavirus circulation in any animal species in China, the United States has refused to accept the latest findings by the global health body and said it will independently verify the results using its own intelligence.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:45 IST
US refuses to accept WHO's findings on COVID-19 in China, to verify results itself
US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price. Image Credit: ANI

After the World Health Organization said there is no evidence of coronavirus circulation in any animal species in China, the United States has refused to accept the latest findings by the global health body and said it will independently verify the results using its own intelligence. "We look forward, again, to seeing the report, to seeing the underlying data, to using what we may have within our own reach based on our own intelligence and analysis to corroborate what the WHO has found and to reach our own conclusions," said Ned Price, US State Department Spokesperson, on Tuesday (local time).

He further said, "Clearly, the Chinese, at least heretofore, has not offered the requisite transparency that we need and that, just as importantly, the international community needs so that we can prevent these sorts of pandemics from ever happening again." Meanwhile, the remarks have been condemned by WHO expert Peter Daszak, who responded by requesting people not to "rely too much on US intel".

"Well now, this. Joe Biden has to look tough on China. Please don't rely too much on US intel: increasingly disengaged under Trump and frankly wrong on many aspects," he said, in a tweet. Weeks after a team of World Health Organization experts launched a probe into the origin of the COVID-19 in Wuhan, the global health body on Tuesday said that there is no evidence of coronavirus circulation in any animal species in China.

Speaking at a press conference, Peter Ben Embarek, the head of the WHO mission in Wuhan, stated four hypotheses on how the virus spread but reiterated that "laboratory incident hypothesis is extremely unlikely to explain the introduction of the virus into the human population". "It has not been possible to pinpoint any animal species as a potential reservoir for this disease, and they indicate that currently and also back in 2019 it does not look like there was the circulation of the virus in any animal species in the country," he said.

He further said that "four main hypotheses or groups of hypotheses" have been identified on how the COVID-19 virus might have introduced among the humans. The four key hypothesis are: direct zoonotic spillover; introduction through intermediary host species; food chain, frozen food products, surface transmission; and finally a laboratory-related incident, Sputnik quoted him as saying.

"Our initial findings suggest that introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely passway and one that will require more studies and more specific targeted research ... The findings suggest that a laboratory incident hypothesis is extremely unlikely to explain the introduction of the virus into the human population," the WHO expert said. Speaking on whether the virus got leaked from Wuhan's institute of virology, he said, "We also looked at Wuhan's institute of virology ... the laboratory and the state of the laboratory, and it was very unlikely that anything could escape from such a place. We also know that lab incidents are, of course, extremely rare." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Axis Finance opens regional office in Jaipur

Axis Finance Ltd, a subsidiary of Axis Bank, on Wednesday inaugurated its regional office at Trinity Mall here. The office was inaugurated by the companys COO Bal Kishan Thakur, regional sales head Lokesh Bhargav and others. The office will...

SC orders status quo on dismantling of decommissioned aircraft carrier 'Viraat'

The Supreme Court Wednesday ordered status quo on dismantling Indias decommissioned aircraft carrier Viraat which was in service with the Indian Navy for nearly three decades. A private firm has moved the apex court in a last ditch effort t...

GM 2020 profit drops, but it makes $6.43B despite pandemic

General Motors profit fell 4.5 per cent in 2020, but a strong second half more than offset the effects of pandemic-related factory closures and a costly air bag recall.The Detroit automaker said Wednesday it made USD 6.43 billion as demand ...

Set up empowered committee to discuss land reforms, acquisition: Par Panel

A parliamentary panel has recommended to set up an empowered committee of state and central ministers to discuss issues related to land acquisition and build a consensus on land reforms in consultation with stakeholders.The report of the De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021