Left Menu

Europe was too late to approve COVID-19 vaccines, too optimistic on mass production: EU Commission president

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that Europe was late to authorise COVID-19 vaccines and too optimistic on mass production.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:49 IST
Europe was too late to approve COVID-19 vaccines, too optimistic on mass production: EU Commission president
Ursula von der Leyen (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that Europe was late to authorise COVID-19 vaccines and too optimistic on mass production. According to CNN, von der Leyen made these remarks during a debate on the bloc's vaccination strategy.

"Today in the fight against the virus we're still not where we want to be. We were late to authorize. We were too optimistic when it came to massive production, and perhaps we were too confident that what we ordered would actually be delivered on time," von der Leyen told the European Parliament as quoted by CNN. She said that She said the EU needs to examine why this is the case and learn lessons from the experience. However, she stood firm on the EU's decision to order vaccines "in solidarity" collectively, saying "it was the right thing to do".

"I cannot even imagine what would have happened if just a handful of big players, big member states had rushed to it, then everybody else would have been left empty-handed," Von der Leyen said. According to Sputnik, for weeks, EU nations have been facing delays in Pfizer/BioNTech i AstraZeneca vaccine supplies as the manufacturers are scrambling to reorganize production to meet global demand.

"What would that have meant for our internal market and for the unity of Europe. In economic terms, it would have been nonsense, and it would have been I think the end of our community," she added. On the time frames for authorizing vaccines, von der Leyen said that the Union made a choice "to not take any shortcuts when it comes to safety or efficacy and we fully defend that choice."

"There is no compromise possible when it's a matter of injecting a biologically active substance into an individual who is in good health. This is why we rely on the EMA, the European Medicines Agency's procedure, and yes, that means that approval takes three to four additional weeks. That additional time is an essential investment to establish confidence, and to ensure security, and yes there are lessons to be learned from this, and we have already learned a great deal," the European Commission president said further. CNN reported that Von der Leyen has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks over the EU's spat with the United Kingdom over vaccines.

After Brussels got jittery that its vaccination program was lagging behind, the Commission proposed placing export controls on vaccine manufacturers, meaning the EU could monitor -- and potentially prevent -- vaccines leaving the bloc (EU). The Commission said that those controls could be applied to vaccines going from the Republic of Ireland (part of the EU) into Northern Ireland (part of the UK) -- by triggering article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol.

Von der Leyen said Wednesday "mistakes were made" in the process "but, in the end, we got it right. And I can reassure you that my Commission will do its utmost to protect the peace of Northern Ireland, just as it has done throughout the entire Brexit process." Portugal's Secretary of State for European Affairs, Ana Paula Zacarias, said at the parliamentary debate that "the truth is that companies may have overestimated their production capacities."

According to CNN, Portugal's Secretary of State for European Affairs, Ana Paula Zacarias, said at the parliamentary debate that "the truth is that companies may have overestimated their production capacities." She said the Commission's export authorization mechanism for Covid-19 vaccines "will allow us to understand where the vaccines produced in EU are being distributed. In both cases, transparency is paramount to increase citizens' trust in this process." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Axis Finance opens regional office in Jaipur

Axis Finance Ltd, a subsidiary of Axis Bank, on Wednesday inaugurated its regional office at Trinity Mall here. The office was inaugurated by the companys COO Bal Kishan Thakur, regional sales head Lokesh Bhargav and others. The office will...

SC orders status quo on dismantling of decommissioned aircraft carrier 'Viraat'

The Supreme Court Wednesday ordered status quo on dismantling Indias decommissioned aircraft carrier Viraat which was in service with the Indian Navy for nearly three decades. A private firm has moved the apex court in a last ditch effort t...

GM 2020 profit drops, but it makes $6.43B despite pandemic

General Motors profit fell 4.5 per cent in 2020, but a strong second half more than offset the effects of pandemic-related factory closures and a costly air bag recall.The Detroit automaker said Wednesday it made USD 6.43 billion as demand ...

Set up empowered committee to discuss land reforms, acquisition: Par Panel

A parliamentary panel has recommended to set up an empowered committee of state and central ministers to discuss issues related to land acquisition and build a consensus on land reforms in consultation with stakeholders.The report of the De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021