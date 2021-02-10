Left Menu

US welcomes resumption of 4G mobile internet in J-K

The United States on Wednesday welcomed the resumption of 4G mobile internet in Jammu and Kashmir and termed it an important step for local residents.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:33 IST
The United States on Wednesday welcomed the resumption of 4G mobile internet in Jammu and Kashmir and termed it an important step for local residents. The State SCA (the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs in the US State Department) said in a tweet that it looks forward to continued political and economic progress to restore normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We welcome the resumption of 4G mobile internet in India's Jammu and Kashmir. This marks an important step for local residents and we look forward to continued political and economic progress to restore normalcy in J&K," US State Department said. The Jammu and Kashmir administration had said on February 5 that 4G mobile internet services were being resorted in entire Jammu and Kashmir.

The 4G mobile internet services in Jammu and Kashmir were suspended after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories in August 2019. (ANI)

